Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
Kenneth P. Shockley


1964 - 2019
Kenneth P. Shockley Obituary
Kenneth P. Shockley

Wilmington - Kenneth P. Shockley, age 55, passed away suddenly on Friday, September 6, 2019.

A visitation will be held from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM on Friday, September 13 at Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808, where a memorial service will begin at 1:00 PM. Interment will follow at Gracelawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Delaware SPCA, 455 Stanton Christiana Rd., Route 7, Newark, DE 19713.

For condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com.
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 11, 2019
