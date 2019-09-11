|
|
Kenneth P. Shockley
Wilmington - Kenneth P. Shockley, age 55, passed away suddenly on Friday, September 6, 2019.
A visitation will be held from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM on Friday, September 13 at Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808, where a memorial service will begin at 1:00 PM. Interment will follow at Gracelawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Delaware SPCA, 455 Stanton Christiana Rd., Route 7, Newark, DE 19713.
For condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com.
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 11, 2019