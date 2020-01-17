Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Stoppi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth P. Stoppi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth P. Stoppi Obituary
Kenneth P. Stoppi

Wilmington - Age 63, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020 after several illnesses.

Born March 18, 1956 in Wilmington, DE, he was the son of the late John and Vera (nee Mikita) Stoppi. Ken loved to fish, hunt, and enjoyed all things outdoors.

Preceded in death by his loving wife of over 30 years, Maryann Larrimore Stoppi; sister, Geraldine Stoppi Leach; brother, Gerald J. Stoppi; and nephew, Gary Natalie; Ken is survived by brothers, John F. "Jack" Stoppi, Daniel J. Stoppi (Darlene [nee Pierson]), and Dale K. Stoppi; sister-in-law, Diane (nee Messina) Stoppi; nephews, Daniel J. Stoppi, Jr., Nicholas Larrimore (Charlene), and several other nieces and nephews. He is also survived by Diane Savage and Gerry Larrimore. Ken will be sorely missed by the Stoppi and Larrimore families.

Cremation Service

of Delaware
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -