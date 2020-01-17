|
Kenneth P. Stoppi
Wilmington - Age 63, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020 after several illnesses.
Born March 18, 1956 in Wilmington, DE, he was the son of the late John and Vera (nee Mikita) Stoppi. Ken loved to fish, hunt, and enjoyed all things outdoors.
Preceded in death by his loving wife of over 30 years, Maryann Larrimore Stoppi; sister, Geraldine Stoppi Leach; brother, Gerald J. Stoppi; and nephew, Gary Natalie; Ken is survived by brothers, John F. "Jack" Stoppi, Daniel J. Stoppi (Darlene [nee Pierson]), and Dale K. Stoppi; sister-in-law, Diane (nee Messina) Stoppi; nephews, Daniel J. Stoppi, Jr., Nicholas Larrimore (Charlene), and several other nieces and nephews. He is also survived by Diane Savage and Gerry Larrimore. Ken will be sorely missed by the Stoppi and Larrimore families.
Cremation Service
of Delaware
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020