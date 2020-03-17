|
|
Kenneth Paul Ackerman
Wilmington - Kenneth Paul Ackerman, age 62, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 15, 2020. Born Easter Sunday morning, April 21, 1957, Kenny was the 5th of seven children of Joseph F. and Shirley W. Ackerman. He graduated from Immaculate Heart of Mary grade school and from Brandywine High School. He worked for W.E. Cleaver & Sons before enlisting in the U.S. Army from which he received an honorable discharge in 1981.
Kenny worked for Everfast Mills until they went out of business. He was employed by The Concord Mall and worked for The Methodist Country House before he became totally disabled.
Kenny lived the last 6 years of his life at the Delaware Veterans Home in Milford, DE. It would be impossible to clearly tell of the beautiful, meticulous, and loving care he received there. The years that he lived at Del Vets were among the happiest years of his life and no words of ours can possibly thank the amazing staff for the joy and love they freely extended to Kenny during his blessed time with them.
Kenny was predeceased by a brother-in-law, Robert Cleaver, and his nephew, Ryan A. Call. In addition to his parents, he is survived by four sisters and two brothers: Christine A. Cleaver Eckrich (Michael), Diane A. Pierce (David), Lisa A. Call (Robert), Julie A. Stubbles (Bill), Donald J. Ackerman (Deborah) and Scott J. Ackerman; 16 nieces and nephews, Craig Cleaver (Meghan), Kevin Cleaver (Toni), Cliff Eckrich, Emily Munchel (Nick), Anna Frederick (Matthew), Kelly Trullinger (Nick), Jessica Ackerman, Luke Ackerman, Michael Call (Dayna), Steven Call, Patrick Call, Erica Stubbles, Chase Stubbles, Evan Ackerman (Taylor), Elijah Ackerman, and Molly Ackerman; and 19 great nieces and nephews, Liam, Ava, Ethan and Olivia Cleaver, Rylee and Cole Cleaver, Kellyn and Claire Munchel, Greta, Colin and John Frederick, Sara, Luke, Ava and Lili Trullinger, Lyvia and Madilyn Call, Andrew Call, and Holden Ackerman.
In compliance with current CDC, Federal and State regulations regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the funeral services for Kenny will be private.
Donations in memory of Kenny can be made to Delaware Veterans Home, 100 Delaware Veterans Boulevard, Milford, DE 19963.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 23, 2020