Kenneth R. "Doorbuster" Jeffries
Newark - Age 71, departed on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
Kenneth was an Army Veteran during Vietnam. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, traveling, and hunting. He especially loved his dog "KB".
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, James and Bernice Jeffries and his son, Kenny, Jr.
Survivors include his children, Kristen, Cody and Bryan and their mother, LeAnn; grandson, Keon, siblings, Bernice, Claire, James (Janet) and Sharon.
Services and burial will be private.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020