Services
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Immaculate Conception church
Marcus Hook, DE

Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
Immaculate Conception church
Marcus Hook, DE



Kenneth R. Murphy Obituary


Wilmington - Kenneth R. Murphy, 87, of Wilmington, DE passed away on August 27th. He was a veteran of the US Army. He was predeceased by his wife, Joan Murphy; 5 siblings. He is survived by his daughters, Kim Marie Gland (Spencer), and Patricia A. Valentine; grandchildren, Matthew and Nicholas Gland, and Cameron Valentine; great-granddaughter, Peyton Marie Gland.

His funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, September 3rd at 10:30am at Immaculate Conception church in Marcus Hook. Friends and family are invited to call from 9:30-10:30am in church. Burial will follow in St. Thomas the Apostle Cemetery, Glen Mills, Pa.
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 1, 2019
