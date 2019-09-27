|
Kenneth S. Garver
Wilmington - Kenneth "Kenny" Samuel Garver, age 62, of Wilmington, DE, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, September 21, 2019. Kenny, affectionately known as "Pirate Ken", was a soft spoken and good-natured man who was a loving father, brother, and uncle. He graduated from U of D with a BA in fine Arts. He was an avid nature photographer who also enjoyed nature hiking - he was "always chasing the magic light." Kenny had a full range of music appreciation and enjoyed going to concerts. He also enjoyed cooking, tending his vegetable garden, and cheering for the Philadelphia sports teams. He will be deeply missed.
Kenny is survived by his wife, Laura Garver; children: Kimberly Garver (Charlie), Kristen Garver (Andre), Jessica Garver, Elizabeth Garver (Ben), and Samuel Garver; sister, Patricia "Patti" Garver; twin brother, Kevin Garver (Sue); previous wife, Carol Garver; 3 grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Louise Garver; and brother, John Garver.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, October 1, 2019, from 9:30-11 AM at New Castle United Methodist Church, 510 Delaware St., New Castle, DE 19720 followed by a service in celebration of Kenny's life at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers,donations may be sent to a gofundme set up for Kenny's son at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-for-sammy-amp-laura-garver. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com.
