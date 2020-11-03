1/1
Kenneth W. "Kenny" Houser Jr.
1971 - 2020
Kenneth W. "Kenny" Houser, Jr.

Newark - Kenneth W. "Kenny" Houser, Jr., age 49, of Newark, DE, passed away suddenly on Saturday, October 31, 2020.

Born in Wilmington, DE on October 30, 1971, he was a son of Kenneth W. Houser, Sr. and Colleen J. (Hughes) Bursler. Kenny worked as a Black Top Machine Operator for Bill and Sons Paving in West Grove, PA. In his spare time, he loved bass fishing with his father and spending time with his two sons.

Kenny was preceded in death by his brother, Doug Houser; nephew, Bryan Maenner; and his nanna, June Houser. He is survived by his children, Christian W. Houser and Gavin A. Houser, both of Newark; grandson, Bentley W. Houser; father, Kenneth Houser, Sr.; mother, Colleen Bursler; stepfather, George Bursler of Newark; siblings, Sheila D. Houser of Frederica, Les-Lee A. Houser (Rich) and David C. Houser, both of Newark; partner, Nicole Orsini of New Castle; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 pm until 7 pm on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE. Face masks will be required for all in attendance. Services and interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kenny's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-328-2213




Published in The News Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
Funeral services provided by
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 328-2213
