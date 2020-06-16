Kenneth W. Nesselrotte
Kenneth W. Nesselrotte

New Castle - Kenneth W. Nesselrotte, 81, of New Castle, passed away on June 12, 2020 in the Christiana Hospital after a lengthy months long quest for the cause of his severe pain. Ken's painful journey had started months before his broken hip. In the end, through the grace of Seasons Hospice, Nancy was able to hold Ken's hand and give him some loving peace. They were together to say good bye. Covid 19 was not the cause of his passing.... but it SURELY interfered with his expected recovery.

Ken had always been proud of being the first incubator baby born in Clarksburg, W.Va. He started small but grew into a gracious and loving friend and husband. Ken was a US Army Veteran and was a member of the VFW and Elks Lodge.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Nancy Carol Nesselrotte. Mr. Nesselrotte is preceded in death by his brother, Jack Lane of Fla. and his sister, Dody Trupiano of Michigan. Steve Phares of Clarksburg, Wva. has always been important family.

A viewing will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:30 AM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Road in Newark, where a service will be held at 11:30 AM. Interment will follow at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or American Heart Association, 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com.

Published in The News Journal from Jun. 16 to Jun. 21, 2020.
