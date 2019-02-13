|
Kerrie (Sloniewski) Glembocki
Wilmington - Our lovely Kerrie Glembocki (Sloniewski), age 37, passed away suddenly on February 8, 2019 from a brain aneurysm. We are struggling for answers as to why such a young wonderful person was taken from us so soon.
Kerrie was born in 1981 in Wilmington, Delaware to Gene and Debbie Sloniewski. We had no idea at the time, but that day, a true angel was brought into our lives. She graduated from University of Delaware in 2004 and built a successful career at MBNA/Bank of America over 17 years, where most recently, she was a Vice President in the Marketing department. She was a devoted wife to her husband, Brian, but the role in life that she relished most was that of Mommy to two adorable little girls, Jocie and Ellie. Kerrie was the absolute best mommy around and always doing fun and creative things with her children, such as setting up a bounce house in their living room for her children and their friends to jump. She always had the best snacks in her house. Kerrie loved sushi and crabs and spending lots of time with family in Bethany Beach and Lewes. One of her favorite activities was exercising at 9round. She was an active volunteer, creating sets for her daughters' dance recitals at Dance Delaware and participating in the Bank of America volunteer network. She also loved to have fun. She was constantly planning parties and decorating to make every holiday extra special and really looking for any excuse to get together with friends and family. Above all, Kerrie was a true superstar, the kindest, most generous and FUN person we ever knew. She was selfless, lived life to the fullest, and always had a bright smile on her face. We will truly miss her and will never forget her.
Kerrie is survived by her beloved husband, Brian; her daughters, Jocelyn (9) and Ellie (8); her parents, Gene and Debbie; her brother, Chris and sister Pam Tucker (Matt); her in-laws, Harry and Sue Glembocki and sisters-in-law, Alison Osborne (Jim) and Sharon Villaverde (Cris); her dog Hondo; and many nieces and nephews.
Family, friends and others whose lives she touched are invited to Chandler Funeral Home, 2506 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE, on Saturday, February 16 at 10 am to reminisce, grieve, and share fun stories about Kerrie. The viewing is from 10 to 11:30 and a service will follow from 11:30 until noon.
For online condolences, please visit Chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019