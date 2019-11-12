Services
Age 76, departed this life November 6, 2019. Wife of Roger W. Scales; mother of Marcella E. Washington and Sharaine C. Scales; daughter of the late James Washington, Sr., and Evelyn Washington; sister of Bernard, Charles, George, Patrick, Stanley, and Syvella "Penny" Washington; 2 grandchildren, Joshua K. Washington and Janae Simmons; also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Scales was the owner and sole proprietor of the Scales Family Day Care for over 33 years and was a member of Bethel AME Church for over 30 years. Funeral 11AM Thurs., Nov. 14th at Bethel AME Church, 604 N. Walnut St., Wilm, DE; viewing 9-10:45am. Burial, Delaware Veterans Cemetery. Online Condolences to: con gofuneralhome.com 302.652.8887
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
