|
|
Kevin Joseph O'Shea
Wilmington - Kevin Joseph O'Shea, formerly of Lake Worth, Florida, beloved husband, father, brother and uncle, passed away peacefully on April 7, 2020, at the age of 71.
A service celebrating Kevin's life will be held at in Wilmington, Delaware at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate in Kevin's name to CurePSP, Inc.
For a complete obituary and online condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020