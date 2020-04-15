Services
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3924 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-2204
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin O'Shea
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin Joseph O'Shea

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kevin Joseph O'Shea Obituary
Kevin Joseph O'Shea

Wilmington - Kevin Joseph O'Shea, formerly of Lake Worth, Florida, beloved husband, father, brother and uncle, passed away peacefully on April 7, 2020, at the age of 71.

A service celebrating Kevin's life will be held at in Wilmington, Delaware at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate in Kevin's name to CurePSP, Inc.

For a complete obituary and online condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kevin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -