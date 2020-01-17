Services
Kevin V. Hannig Obituary
Kevin V. Hannig

Wilmington - September 24, 1977 - January 6, 2020

Kevin Vincent Hannig, 42, of Wilmington, DE passed away January 6, 2020. Kevin is survived by his daughter, Isabella, his father, Terence D. Hannig, his brother, Stephen D. Hannig, three nieces, his grandmother, Constance F. Hanna, along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and other extended family. Kevin is predeceased by his mother, Alison A. Hanna Carter, and his grandparents, John S. Hanna, Arthur F. and Nancy M. Hannig.

Kevin enjoyed riding dirt bikes and playing with high-performance cars with his father and his brother. He was an avid follower of Philadelphia sports teams, particularly the Phillies and the Eagles.

Services will be private. Arrangements are handled through Norton Funeral Home, Williamstown, NJ. Condolences may be extended online at www.njfnj.com.
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
