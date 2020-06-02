Key'Airra Willette Hollis
Wilmington - Transitioned on Sunday, May 24, 2020.
Viewing will take place on Friday, June 5, from 9am to 11am at the House of Wright Mortuary, 208 E. 35th Street, Wilmington, DE 19802.
A Service of Love will immediately follow the viewing.
Interment will be private.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.