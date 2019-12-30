|
Khamsy Sengphachanh
Newark - Khamsy Sengphachanh, age 70, of Newark, DE, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019.
Khamsy was born in Laos on February 1, 1949.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bounthanh "Thomas" Sengphachanh. Khamsy is survived by her sons, Champheng "Champ" Sengphachanh (Paula), Khamtane Sengphachanh (Joy) and Tommy Sengphachanh; siblings, Khammy Vannarath (Peter), Somdy Keovoravongsa (Chanthone), Syboune Keovoravongsa; grandchildren, Matthew, Brandon and Landon; grand puppy, Lucy; and 2 nieces, Prath Gray and Parena Mooney.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 West Park Place, Newark, DE. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Khamsy's memory to the Kidney Foundation of Delaware, Heaver Plaza, 1301 York Road, Suite 209, Lutherville, MD 21093-6007.
