Kimberly Ann Maguire
Kimberly Ann Maguire

Wilmington - Age 55, passed away peacefully at home on November 16, 2020 in the arms of her loving parents, after a long battle with cancer.

Born June 11, 1965 in Wilmington, DE, she was a graduate of Glasgow High School and Delaware Technical Community College. Kimberly was employed with Dupont at the Experimental Station in Wilmington.

She is survived by her husband, Gary Hamilton of Wilmington; her parents, Anna and James Maguire of Newark; her two brothers, Scott Maguire and Jeff Maguire (Kimberly Lynn Maguire) and her beloved nephews, Joshua Maguire and Conor Maguire all of Newark.

Services will be held privately at a later time. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Helen F. Graham Cancer Center, c/o Christiana Care Office of Development, 4000 Nexus Drive, Suite W3-300, Wilmington, DE 19803.

Cremation Service

of Delaware




Published in The News Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
