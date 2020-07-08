1/1
Kimberly C. Lewis
Kimberly C. Lewis

Wilmington - Kimberly Lewis of Wilmington, DE passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus, on Tuesday, July 7, 2020; her loving husband of 32 years by her side.

A private memorial service will be held on Friday, July 10th at 4:00pm, at Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home, Elsmere, DE 19805. Krienen-Griffith will be open to all to pay their respects to Kim and her family from 2:00pm - 4:00pm. Additionally, at 5:00pm at DAP, 2201 Lancaster Ave, Wilmington, DE 19805, a Celebration of Life will be held for family and friends. For a full obituary please go to delawarefuneral.com

Published in The News Journal from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home
1400 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19805
(302) 994-9614
