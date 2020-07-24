Kimberly Williams
Wilmington - Kimberly (Jackson) Williams began her eternal life on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Born in Wilmington, DE, on September 25, 1975, she was the daughter of Joseph W. and Lorraine K. Jackson. Kim will be sadly missed by her loving son, Chase A. Williams, her siblings - Deborah Deal (Paul), Kathleen Zylka (Craig), Joseph W. Jackson Jr. (Beth), and Kristen Jackson.
She is survived by her 10 nieces and nephews - Carolanne and Benjamin Deal, Abigail, Joshua, Caleb, Sarah and Jonathan Zylka, Sean and Ryan Jackson and Salvador Nunez.
Kim is also survived by numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, as well as Godparents, James Kaminski and Joanne Proszowski. She was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Walter and Helen Kaminski and her paternal grandparents, Walter and Helen Jackson.
Kim graduated from Corpus Christi School and Archmere Academy. She excelled in soccer and cross country in high school. She received an Associate Degree -Applied Science (DTCC), Bachelor's Degree - Behavioral Science (Wilmington University), Master of Social Work - (Temple University) and her Professional License State of DE (LCSW).
She was employed by Diakon Lutheran Social Ministries, Catholic Charities, and Child Inc. Kim had an abundance of compassion for all people, especially those suffering from mental illness.
She found her real niche in life when she started her private counseling specializing in behavioral therapy for children.
Her love for her son generated a desire for her to be the best mother she could be. She built her life around the care of her son; Chase meant the world to her! She also had a special place in her heart for her dogs.
Kim, we will all miss you at those special times of family gatherings and fun at the beach. We love you and will forever remember you!
Funeral arrangements for Kim will be conducted in accordance with COVID-19 directives, which include mandatory face masks and monitored attendance at the funeral home and church.
Family and friends are invited to visit at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Pike Creek on Tuesday, July 28 from 8:30-10:00AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 7200 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin at 10:30AM. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Chase A. Williams Educational Trust Fund, c/o WSFS Bank, 6274 Limestone Road, Hockessin, DE 19707 or NAMI, 2400 W. 4th Street, Wilmington, DE 19805.
