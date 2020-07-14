1/1
Kitty Rochelle Chen
1936 - 2020
Kitty Rochelle Chen

On July 13, 2020, Kitty Rochelle Chen peacefully went home to the Lord.

She was born on May 27, 1936 in Gilbert Creek, W.V. to the late Sampy and Ona Cline.

Kitty graduated from Gilbert High School and attended business school.

Kitty was a life long home-maker in the truest form; her family was everything to her. She is a member of Avenue United Methodist Church, various Bridge clubs, and Milford Hospital auxillary. In her younger years, Mrs. Chen was an avid golf and tennis player. More recently, she enjoyed playing slots and completing 1000-piece puzzles.

Kitty was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. George H.S. Chen, her sisters, Ramona Cook and Romaine Cline, and her brother, Harry Cline.

She is survived by her children, Aaron Chen and his wife Donna Lynne, Byron G. Chen, Angela Chen Sipple, Susan E. Clem, and Gregory Chen and his wife Teresa, nine grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors from 10AM to 11AM on Friday 7/17 at Avenue U.M.C., 20 North Church St., Milford, with a funeral service at 11AM. Interment is Barrett's Chapel.

For condolences please visit www.rogersfhmilford.com

Any donations may be sent to Autism Delaware, 17517 Nassau Commons Blvd., Unit 1, Lewes, DE 19958 or Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.




Published in The News Journal from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
