Kordel Quinn "Kory" Halter
Newark - Kordel "Kory" Quinn Halter, 24, of Newark, Delaware, left this mortal realm on Saturday July 20, 2019.
Kory was a lover of all animals, especially his dog Sadii and his cat, Kerli. He had a kind heart, generous spirit and he will always be sadly missed and fondly remembered.
Kory loved to be with people and make people laugh, and everybody appreciated his artistic talents. He loved music, movies, video games and all kinds of card games. He could repeat, verbatim, every episode of Family Guy, SouthPark and SpongeBob, he loved to laugh. He loved tie dyeing everything, including his hair.
After making a remarkable recovery from a traumatic brain injury, he graduated from Newark High, and was attending college at Delaware Technical and Community College, where he was accepted into the competitive Histotechnician Program.
Kory is survived by his parents, Suzanne and Ray; brother, Shaun; paternal grandparents, Melvin and Anna Mae; aunt, Bonny Booth; and uncle, Matt Halter.
Services and Burial will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Delaware Humane Association, 701 A Street, Wilmington, DE 19801.
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 4, 2019