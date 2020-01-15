|
|
Kristin Koyne Joyce
Wilmington - Kristin L. (Koyne) Joyce, age 53, passed away due to complications from ALS on January 12, 2020 surrounded by her husband and all her loving family.
Born in Wilmington, Kristin is the daughter of Catherine A. (Donohoe) Koyne and the late John J. Koyne. Kristin graduated from St. Mark's High School in 1984 and the University of Delaware in 1988 with a Bachelor Degree in Psychology. She began her career with the Delaware State Police as a Victim Services Advocate. In addition to counseling accident and crime victims, she was also part of a team that went up to New York to help the victims of 9/11. As a Senior Social Worker for the State of Delaware, Kristin continued her work compassionately counseling women who had suffered the loss of a little one.
Kristin was proud of her Irish heritage. She met her husband, Kevin, after the St. Patrick's Day Parade at Mulrooney's Pub, which is one of their favorite places. Many special memories will be treasured from the trip to Ireland that the Joyce and Koyne families took together, as well as the annual treks to Wildwood for Irish Weekend. While in Ireland, Kristin's artistic talent was highlighted with the many beautiful photographs she had taken during the trip. Kristin loved the annual "Girls" Weekend in Ocean City, MD, which usually stretched for five days.
Kristin will be remembered for her kind, selfless and compassionate heart. Whenever anyone had a problem, Kristin was there to listen and give them love and support in any way. In her final act of selflessness, she donated her organs to the Gift of Life.
In her leisure time, Kristin enjoyed walks with Kevin and their dogs, Max and Nyla. She was quite the hostess and party planner for many fun parties. Kristin also loved her annual tradition of baking Christmas cookies with Alex and Amanda. She was fun-loving and loved to dance like no one was watching.
Kristin is survived by her loving husband of 19 years, Kevin R. Joyce; her step-daughters, Alex and Amanda Joyce; her mother, Catherine A. (Donohoe) Dillon and her husband, Frazier Lee Dillon, Sr.; her sisters, Karen Koyne and Barbara Dillon; her brothers, John Koyne and his wife, Brenda, and William Appleton and his wife, Brittany; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law. She was predeceased by her father, John J. Koyne; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Thomas and Florence Joyce; her brothers, Rodger Koyne, Frazier Dillon and John Dillon; and her sister, Diane Koyne.
Family and friends may visit from 1:00 to 4:00 PM on Sunday, January 19 at Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808. A funeral service will be held at 10 AM on Monday, January 20 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Canine Partner's for Life, 334 Faggs Manor Rd., Cohranville, PA 19330 or the ALS Association-Greater Philadelphia Chapter, 321 Norristown Rd., Suite 260, Ambler, PA 19002.
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020