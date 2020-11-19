1/
Kristin Liersch
Kristin Liersch

West Grove PA - Kristin was the daughter of Celeste and Gordon Liersch and was born and raised in Montreal, Quebec. She earned her BA from Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario. After an exciting overland trip from England to India and an extended trip to Kobe, Japan. Kristin moved to New York, NY to gain her math teaching credentials at NYU.

After teaching middle-school math in New Rochelle, NY and Oakland, CA Kristin lived a rural-style life in the Sacramento valley, then moved to a small town near Tulsa, OK where she owned and operated an antique store. In 1987, she moved to the Newark/Wilmington area where she worked for Dupont and as a real estate agent at Patterson Schwartz.

Kristin's interests ranged widely and she pursued them with passion and excellence; extensive travel, avid reading, music, really good golf and tennis, and gardening-- she jumped into it all with gusto. She is survived by her two sisters, Judith Liersch (Jennings) and Victoria (Liersch) Spater and two nephews, Gordon and Kitter Spater and their two families, with 4 grandnieces and a grand nephew.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Jenner's Pond Retirement Community Landscape Fund, 2000 Greenbriar Lane, West Grove PA 19390




Published in The News Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
