Kristina Marie Isabella Juliano



Wilmington, DE - Kristina Marie Isabella Juliano passed away suddenly on August 11, 2020 in Wilmington, DE at the age of 40 yrs old.



Krissy was born on December 9th, 1979 to Robert & Rita Conte Juliano. She attended St. Anthony's Grade School, St. Elizabeth High School where she participated in cheerleading & volleyball. She graduated Cum Laude from High Point University, Greensboro , North Carolina where she lived for 12 years.



Krissy was known for her boisterous laugh & extreme to a fault generosity. She would always help someone in need.



Krissy is predeceased by her stepfather Mark Brown; grandparents George and Marie Conte and Loretta and Joseph Juliano of Manayunk, PA; and uncles George and Dominic Conte. She is survived by her mother Rita Conte Brown Juliano; sisters Bridget Conte and Trisha Kammann, M.D.; and numerous friends and relatives.



Krissy was an extreme animal lover and adored her 3 Pitties, Brisco (named after the original detective on Law & Order), Dallas & is survived by Bella.



In remembrance of Krissy kindly make a donation to a cause or animal facility of your choice.



A private ceremony will be held for Krissy on August 16, 2020 from 12pm-2pm, at Arcaro Funeral Home for her immediate family and close friends.



Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home (302) 658-9095









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store