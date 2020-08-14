1/1
Kristina Marie Isabella Juliano
1979 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kristina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kristina Marie Isabella Juliano

Wilmington, DE - Kristina Marie Isabella Juliano passed away suddenly on August 11, 2020 in Wilmington, DE at the age of 40 yrs old.

Krissy was born on December 9th, 1979 to Robert & Rita Conte Juliano. She attended St. Anthony's Grade School, St. Elizabeth High School where she participated in cheerleading & volleyball. She graduated Cum Laude from High Point University, Greensboro , North Carolina where she lived for 12 years.

Krissy was known for her boisterous laugh & extreme to a fault generosity. She would always help someone in need.

Krissy is predeceased by her stepfather Mark Brown; grandparents George and Marie Conte and Loretta and Joseph Juliano of Manayunk, PA; and uncles George and Dominic Conte. She is survived by her mother Rita Conte Brown Juliano; sisters Bridget Conte and Trisha Kammann, M.D.; and numerous friends and relatives.

Krissy was an extreme animal lover and adored her 3 Pitties, Brisco (named after the original detective on Law & Order), Dallas & is survived by Bella.

In remembrance of Krissy kindly make a donation to a cause or animal facility of your choice.

A private ceremony will be held for Krissy on August 16, 2020 from 12pm-2pm, at Arcaro Funeral Home for her immediate family and close friends.

Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home (302) 658-9095




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Service
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Arcaro Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home - Wilmington
2309 Lancaster Avenue
Wilmington, DE 19805
(302) 658-9095
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home - Wilmington

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved