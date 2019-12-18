Services
Middletown, DE formerly of Pottsville, PA - Kristine passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 15, 2019 after a long battle with cancer.

Kris attended Kutztown University and received her associates degree in nursing at Delaware Technical Community College and then her bachelors in nursing from Wilmington College. She enjoyed the outdoors, kayaking and paddle boarding. Kris loved her dogs and photography.

Kris was preceded in death by her sister in law, Sue Symes and her uncle in law, Steve McFall.

Survivors include her parents, Anthony Youst and Frances Schuck; sister, Donna Yeager (Earl); brother, Jeffrey A. Youst (Patricia); nephew, Michael Yeager; former spouse, Greg Symes; mother in law, Judy Symes; sisters in law, Wendy Symes and Meaghan Symes and the many wonderful people who helped her throughout her illness.

Memorial Services will be at 11 am on Monday, December 23 at NICHOLS-GILMORE FUNERAL HOME, 212 E. Justis St. Newport, DE 19804 where visitation will begin at 10 am. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Kris' memory may be made to Ovarian Cancer Research, www.ocrahope.org or a pet rescue organization of your choice.

Published in The News Journal from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
