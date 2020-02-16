|
|
Kristopher Kunkle
Wilmington - Kristopher Kunkle sadly passed away on February 12th, 2020.
Kris was born in Wilmington and was a Wilmington High graduate. He was currently employed at Quality Heating & Air Conditioning as a welder. Although he was a welder by trade, he was a jack-of-all-trades. He was always willing to help others in need. He loved fishing, crabbing and drag car racing. He had an ornery personality and could make anyone laugh. He will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his wife of 14 years, Amy Porter Kunkle; stepfather Mike Parodi; siblings Karl Kunkle, Andrew Kunkle (Lauren), and Laura Parodi; nephews Jason and Miles; great-niece Scarlett; father-in-law Charlie Porter; mother-in-law Teressa Porter; sister-in-law Christa; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He also will leave behind his beloved dog, Toby.
Kris is preceded in death by his mother Andrea Parodi; and father Kenneth Kunkle.
A viewing will be held at 6 pm Tuesday, February 18th, 2020 at Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home, 2309 Lancaster Ave., Wilmington, DE, 19805. The service will begin at 8 pm.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Faithful Friends, 12 Germany Dr., Wilmington DE 19804.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2020