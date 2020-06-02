Kristopher M. Wiley
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kristopher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kristopher M. Wiley

New Castle -

Kristopher M. "Peanut" Wiley, age 39, died at Christiana Hospital on June 2, 2020.

Kris was a former member of Claymont and Middletown Fire Companies. He enjoyed fishing and spending quality time with his pride and joy Grayson. Kris was loved, and will be missed, by his friends, family, and the ladies.

Kris was predeceased by his parents, Linda and Kit "Pete" Wiley, and nephews Carson and Tyler. He is survived by his son Grayson; siblings Dawn Wiley, Matthew Wiley (Nora), and Ashlee Jackson (James); nieces and nephews Breanna, Kyle, Zachary, Madison, Kayla, Logan, Taylor, James, and Julian; son's mother Alexandra Stare; as well as numerous extended family members.

A viewing will be held on Friday, June 5 from 9 - 10:30 at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE 19808 with a funeral service at 10:30 am. Interment will follow the service at All Saints Cemetery. Due to COVID restrictions, admittance to the viewing, service, and graveside will be limited.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Grayson's education fund. Details forthcoming at www.mccreryandharra.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Viewing
09:00 - 10:30 AM
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
Send Flowers
JUN
5
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Send Flowers
JUN
5
Interment
All Saints Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 478-2204
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved