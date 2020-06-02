Kristopher M. Wiley
New Castle -
Kristopher M. "Peanut" Wiley, age 39, died at Christiana Hospital on June 2, 2020.
Kris was a former member of Claymont and Middletown Fire Companies. He enjoyed fishing and spending quality time with his pride and joy Grayson. Kris was loved, and will be missed, by his friends, family, and the ladies.
Kris was predeceased by his parents, Linda and Kit "Pete" Wiley, and nephews Carson and Tyler. He is survived by his son Grayson; siblings Dawn Wiley, Matthew Wiley (Nora), and Ashlee Jackson (James); nieces and nephews Breanna, Kyle, Zachary, Madison, Kayla, Logan, Taylor, James, and Julian; son's mother Alexandra Stare; as well as numerous extended family members.
A viewing will be held on Friday, June 5 from 9 - 10:30 at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE 19808 with a funeral service at 10:30 am. Interment will follow the service at All Saints Cemetery. Due to COVID restrictions, admittance to the viewing, service, and graveside will be limited.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Grayson's education fund. Details forthcoming at www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.