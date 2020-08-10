Krystina M. Szymonowicz
Wilmington - Krystina M. Szymonowicz, age 91, passed away peacefully on August 8, 2020. Krystina immigrated from Poland in 1957 with her husband Erich and daughter Janett. She worked in sales for over 25 years at Murray's Men's Clothier. She enjoyed shopping and sharing her generosity with all family and friends. Krystina was predeceased by her ex-husband Erich, long time companion, Jack Chrustowski; sister Inge Heidelberg; brothers Hellmuth and Adolf Czojor, and grandson Scott Quinn.
Krystina is survived by her daughter (Ray); son Michael (Lori); granddaughter Allison (Ryan), and great grandsons Garrett and Benjamin Quinn; She is also survived by her nieces Ilona Arndt (Bruce), Chris Hathcock (Leroy), Ursula Cox (Steve), Jeanette Jennings (Ray), and Linda Czojor (Gary) and Pete Czojor (Joanna).
Friends and family are welcome for visitation from 9-10am followed by a service at 10am on Friday August 14 at McCrery and Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Highway Wilmington 19808. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Mom always loved color and flower so both will be welcome. Masks and social distancing will be observed. To send messages of condolence visit www.mccreryandharra.com