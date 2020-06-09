Krystyna Grabski
Wilmington - Our beloved siostra (sister) and friend went home to be with the Lord early Sunday morning, June 7, 2020, after her courageous battle with cancer. She was 69. Born in Germany to Stanislaw Grabski and Anna (Gilewicz) Grabski of Poland, her family settled in Seabrook, NJ.
Formerly of Bridgeton, NJ and Colorado Springs, CO, she is survived by her sister, Donna (Grabski) Devine (Jack), Wilmington, DE and her brother, Jozef Grabski (Barbara MacCarthy), of Bridgeton, NJ. A celebration of her life with a memorial service at Mt. Salem United Methodist Church in Rockford Park will be held at a future date. We miss you already.

Published in The News Journal from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.