Kurt Lewis Moller
Gold River - Kurt Lewis Moller of Gold River, California (and, formerly, Wilmington, Delaware) died at home on November 8, 2020, surrounded by family.
Born June 27, 1939, Kurt grew up on his family's farm in Rupert, Idaho, where he, his brother, and their dog perfected the art of rafting the local irrigation canals.
Kurt attended the University of Idaho from 1957 until 1962 where he earned a BS degree in agriculture and a MS in agricultural economics and was a member of the Sigma Nu fraternity. After college, Kurt spent two years as a naval officer on the U.S.S. Tutuila during the early years of the Vietnam War.
When he returned from Vietnam, he spent a brief stint working on his father's farm before leaving Idaho to join Shell's agricultural chemical division as a sales and marketing executive, a job that took him all across the country and kept him connected to the farming life he loved. He moved to Wilmington after DuPont acquired Shell's agricultural chemical division in 1986.
During his years in Wilmington, he was a long-time usher at Christ Church Christiana Hundred and, together with his first wife, Mary Winegar Moller, was closely involved with the Wellness Community of Delaware (the predecessor of the Cancer Support Community of Delaware).
After the loss of his first wife to cancer, he was for several years an early morning fixture at his much-loved coffee shop, PureBread Deli in Greenville, where he regaled friends old and new with stories about Idaho, farming, and the Navy.
Then, in 2013, Kurt married Mary Stunz of Gold River, California, and moved back west with her. Together, they travelled the country widely and returned to Wilmington often to visit their many dear friends in the area.
Kurt is survived by his wife, Mary; his son Mark Moller; stepsons Carl and Michael Stunz; step-grandchildren Jessica, Kaley, Andrew, Dominic, and Bobby Stunz; his brother Nels Moller; and his sister Marilyn Loop.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Nels and Deloris Moller, and his first wife, Mary Winegar.
A service commemorating Kurt's life with family and friends will be held in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making donations to the American Cancer Society
or the Cancer Support Community of Delaware.