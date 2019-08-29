Services
Kyle Edwards Gregg Obituary
Wilmington - Kyle E. Gregg passed away on August 24th, 2019.

Kyle was born in Wilmington and was a Salesianum graduate. Kyle and his brother Clay were never far from one another in fact they were inseparable. Their bond and most cherished days were spent fishing together. After graduation he traveled to LSU with his lifelong best friend, Scott Gallant, where they joined Phi Delta Theta. Kyle proudly graduated with a bachelor's degree. After returning to Wilmington, Kyle furthered his education at Delaware Technical Community College.

Kyle is survived by his devoted wife Kari (Biddle) Gregg; loving parents Joseph M. Gregg and Martha (Edwards) Gregg; brother Clay Gregg; sister-in-law Mallory Cicchetti; and also his beloved cat Mildred (Meat).

Funeral services are private.
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 29, 2019
