L. Franklin Phares
Hockessin - Frank Phares, 87, peacefully passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020. Born in Cumberland, MD on September 22, 1933, he was the son of the late Charles and Frances (Dayton) Phares.
Frank will be dearly missed by his wife of nearly 63 years, Patricia "Patsy" (Minke) Phares; his children, Linsann Kaplan and husband, Philip, Cliff Phares and wife, Karen; nine grandchildren; seven great grandsons.
Sadly, Frank was predeceased by his son, Shawn Phares, who passed away in 1975, as well as his sister, Alpha Reynolds, who passed away in 2018.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Angels Church, 82 Possum Park Road, Newark on Monday, October 5 at 11:00AM. Interment will follow privately for immediate family.
COVID-19 directives, which include mandatory face masks and social distancing will be observed at Holy Angels.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Frank may be made to St. John - Holy Angels Parish, 82 Possum Park Road, Newark, DE 19711 or Little Sisters of the Poor, 185 Salem Church Road, Newark, DE 19713.
