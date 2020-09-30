1/1
L. Franklin Phares
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share L.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
L. Franklin Phares

Hockessin - Frank Phares, 87, peacefully passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020. Born in Cumberland, MD on September 22, 1933, he was the son of the late Charles and Frances (Dayton) Phares.

Frank will be dearly missed by his wife of nearly 63 years, Patricia "Patsy" (Minke) Phares; his children, Linsann Kaplan and husband, Philip, Cliff Phares and wife, Karen; nine grandchildren; seven great grandsons.

Sadly, Frank was predeceased by his son, Shawn Phares, who passed away in 1975, as well as his sister, Alpha Reynolds, who passed away in 2018.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Angels Church, 82 Possum Park Road, Newark on Monday, October 5 at 11:00AM. Interment will follow privately for immediate family.

COVID-19 directives, which include mandatory face masks and social distancing will be observed at Holy Angels.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Frank may be made to St. John - Holy Angels Parish, 82 Possum Park Road, Newark, DE 19711 or Little Sisters of the Poor, 185 Salem Church Road, Newark, DE 19713.

To view a complete obituary for Frank, visit

www.dohertyfh.com 302.999.8277






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Sep. 30 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Angels Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved