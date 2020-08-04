L. Robin Lindsay
Elkton, MD - L. Robin Lindsay of Elkton, MD, age 62, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020. She was born on February 12, 1958 in Wilmington to the Joyce W. (Wakefield) Lindsay and the late Richard Lindsay.
Robin graduated from Newark High School and then Woods Hole Institute of Oceanographic Studies in Massachusetts. At 17 she was Pre College at the University of Delaware and completed 3 years enrolled with a major in geology as well as studies including oceanography. Soon after Robin worked at the Newark Natural Foods Co-Op for well over 30 years, which lent itself to many lifelong friends who knew and loved her. Living with her husband for over 40 years, as well as working with him at the same place for 15 years, they were married in February 2012. As a proud Scots woman, Robin chose to keep her last name.
Robin had a passion for gardening in her back yard in Chesapeake City, being blessed with a talent to make her gardens flourish. She deeply appreciated the birds and nature at her home in Glen Farms where Robin planted milkweed for the butterflies. She cared deeply for all of her pets, especially her cats. Robin loved to visit the beach at Broadkill, as well as making many trips to the Outer Banks in Hatteras, NC.
Robin had a great and eclectic love of music. Her favorite group was a local band in the early 70's, which continued through several reunions, Snakegrinder. Robin's favorite solo artist was Bonnie Raitt. Growing up, Robin's father whom was an acquaintance of artist Andrew Wyeth, whose portrait of his son titled Nicolas, depicted him wearing the WWII Army Air Corp. coat belonged to her father a WWII flyer. She credited this acquaintance with the birth of her love of art. Robin held a deep interest in the space program, from its early roots through its current activities. She had a strong objection and distaste for what was called progress in Old Newark, tearing down its history to make room for more rental properties. Robin enjoyed a good classic movie as well as vintage TV shows, illustrative of a simpler time.
Robin would travel to her mother's to the beach to prepare a holiday meal and be with her immediate family many a Thanksgiving and Christmas, as well as sharing time when she could with her husband's family on the holidays at her sister-in-law's home.
A kinder and gentler person could not be found. Robin took care of her father in his later years as well as loving and caring for her mother, Joyce Lindsay, as long as she could. Robin had become ill in late February spending over two months in Christiana Care. Much to the testament of her strong will and courage, she recovered and came home to continue her fight to get well until losing her battle on July 30, 2020. Many of her closest friends have preceded her. Those that are still here, family and friends alike, hope and pray that her life's force energy is now universally reunited with those souls in a beautiful place.
Robin is survived by her beloved husband, James Tassell of Elkton, MD; mother, Joyce Lindsay of Milton, DE; mother-in-law, Alma E. Tassell of Newark, DE; aunt, Jo Palmer of Easton, MD; two sisters-in-law, Ivy Benson and her husband, Bruce of Lewis, DE and Holly Jackson of Newark, DE; cousin, Jack Richard Baker of Paducah, KY; nephew, Andrew Benson of Wilmington, DE; three nieces: Ashley Tyczkowski of Wilmington, DE and Erica Carey of Elkton, MD and Rachel Lindsay; cousin, Jack Richard Baker of Paducah, KY; sister, Leslie Lindsay of Newark, DE and many other cousins, nieces and nephews.
In addition to her father, Robin was preceded in death by her aunt, Iris Wakefield Baker; and uncle, Dan Palmer.
Services for Robin will be held privately. In Robin's memory no flowers or cards are necessary. Instead celebrate her life by raising a glass of your favorite drink, and she would have wished you to commit a random act of kindness for someone in need. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com
