Wilmington, DE - Age 53 departed this life June 15, 2019. Fiancé of Regina Christy; son of the late Barbara Johnson and Lambert Gray Bryant; father of April Nicole Johnson, Jonathan Akeem Jones, and Lambert G. Johnson, Jr.; brother of Kinnon Johnson, Lanette Bryant, Angela Ducker, Charles Johnson, and the late April D. Johnson and Ursula Bryant; grandfather of Emani Dommeira Miller-Johnson; also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral 11AM Fri., June 28th at Congo Funeral Home, 2317 N. Market St., Wilm, DE; viewing 9-10:45am only. Burial, Gracelawn Memorial Park. Online Condolences to: congofuneralhome.com 302.652.8887
Published in The News Journal from June 26 to June 27, 2019