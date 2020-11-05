Lambert Wayne Manlove
Ocean View - Lambert "Wayne" Manlove, 75, of Wilmington and Ocean View, Delaware passed away suddenly with his wife, Elaine on Monday, November 2, 2020.
Wayne was a graduate of Corpus Christi High School. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 313 for 53 years, remaining regularly involved in union activities throughout his retirement. During his long career, Wayne contributed to many notable projects throughout Delaware and developed cherished friendships. He was also able to share his skills with younger members and apprentices.
After moving to the beach, Wayne found that his skills as an electrician were still in demand. He could always be found helping neighbors with all their handyman needs. He immersed himself in their new community making countless new friends along the way and even serving as President of the Cedar Landing Homeowners Association. He loved hosting neighborhood dinners, annual crab feasts, and watching his beloved Eagles with friends and family.
In his own childhood Wayne was an avid basketball player and runner. As his children grew up, Wayne discovered a new passion for the sport of soccer. While never playing it in his own youth, he quickly learned the nuances of the game and coached all of his sons at various points in their lives. Despite all of the challenges with schedules, he would rarely miss a game. He was passionate about their success and was always supportive of their efforts.
Above all else, Wayne and Elaine were devoted to the success of their children. A Catholic education was paramount to each of them and they made every sacrifice necessary to ensure all three sons received one. While their kids were growing up, there was rarely a weekend they weren't on a soccer field, at a cross-country course, or in a gymnasium. Wayne himself grew up without a father and made sure his children came first.
Wayne and Elaine loved to travel, whether crisscrossing the globe on cruise ships or bus trips to New York to see a Broadway show. Wayne was also an avid fisherman and could be found often on his boat hosting friends or family. After a lifetime of rooting for the Eagles, we feel fortunate he finally got to see them win it all just a few years ago.
Wayne and Elaine are survived by and will be dearly missed by their beloved sons, Matthew (Meghan), Joseph, and Michael (Mary); and her brother, Grant Chandlee (Ruth.) They also had four grandchildren: Catherine, Elizabeth, Margaret, and Finnegan; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Elizabeth Church, Cedar and Clayton Streets, Wilmington on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 10:00AM. Face masks and social distanced seating will be required. Due to health concerns, a public viewing will not be held. When appropriate, a proper celebration of life will take place.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you send donations to the St. Patrick's Center (https://www.stpatrickscenter.org/
) at 107 E. 14th Street, Wilmington, DE 19801.
