Lammot ("Chip") du Pont Copeland III, mountain climber, guitar player, world traveler, foodie, and lover of "The Revivalists," died on Sunday, May 31st, 2020.
Chip was born in San Francisco, CA on January 31st, 1961 and was raised in Wilmington, DE from an early age. He developed an early love of art, The Grateful Dead, and the outdoors spending several summers exploring the mountains of Wyoming at Teton Valley Ranch Camp and one summer following the Dead on tour.
Chip graduated from George Washington University in 1983 and later received a J.D. from American University. He spent his early career working on the staff in US Senator William Roth's office. Subsequently, he worked in the burgeoning cellular telephone business as an early employee with Nextel. His love of the outdoors continued, and he spent much time climbing — achieving the peaks of the tallest mountains on 4 continents (Antarctica, South America, Africa and Europe). His love of music continued playing guitar in his band Crazy Chester until very recently, but most would say he was happiest, wherever he was, surrounded by his friends and family.
Chip was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lammot du Pont Copeland, Pamela Cunningham Copeland, Mary Burke Lovering, and Charles Taylor Lovering.
Chip left behind his darling wife Cynthia Z. Stevens Copeland, his treasured three children, George, Henry, and Catherine, as well as his beloved five step-children Calliope, Michael, Evangeline, Stella, and Sam Zarpas. He is also survived by his parents Lammot du Pont Copeland Jr., and Deborah Lovering Copeland, his siblings, Leelee Panno, Charlie Copeland, Carolyn Mauk, and Sandy Macchiarulo, and many much-loved cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
As a mountain climber, Chip was always looking to climb over the next peak starting with Static Peak as a teenager in the Tetons, and continuing through most recently to the top of Aconcagua in Argentina and to the top of Mount Vinson in Antartica- then he trekked along the journey of pancreatic cancer for three and a half years where he fought for every breath (he always bragged about his 100% oxygen level during hospital stays). He has at last climbed his final peak of the tallest mountain, and on this summit he is reunited with God.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Teton Valley Ranch Camp (https://www.tvrcamp.org/foundation/giving-to-tvrc/scholarship-endowment) where Chip was a camper for four summers, and a camp counselor for another summer. Any donation will help share Chip's love of the mountains and the outdoors with those who wouldn't have otherwise had the opportunity to dwell in God's majesty.
Finally, the family asks that you honor Chip by calling your grandparents, writing a love letter, sending a text to your mom or dad, squeezing a hand, kissing a cheek, forgiving someone, telling someone you appreciate, "thank you," or simply showing your love for those around you in whatever way you do best. Chip would be so happy if there was more love and light in the world in his honor. Online condolences and fond memories of Chip may be offered at www.moneyandking.com
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.