Larry A. Wright

Larry A. Wright Obituary
Larry A. Wright

Wilmington - Larry passed away peacefully with his family by his side on March 13, 2020.

He was born in Palmyra, Virginia to the late Ernest and Minnie Wright. As a young man, Larry joined the United States Army. He faithfully served his country for 21 years. His military career was decorated with many awards and honors including Expert Marksmanship, Good Conduct Record, and the Vietnam Service Medal with Two Service Stars. After retiring from the Army, Larry went to work as a tree surgeon in Delaware.

Larry had many hobbies. He loved being outdoors, hunting, fishing, and painting. He had a special eye for abstract painting and much his home and many of his family members' home are decorated with his artwork.

On November 7, 1988 Larry married the love of his life Mary. He was a devoted husband who never left Mary's side. He embraced Mary's children and his own and was a doting and compassionate father, grandfather, and great grandfather. But most of all Larry was a generous spirit and a good man who enhanced the lives of everyone around him.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary K. Wright.

Larry will be dearly missed by his children, Cecil (Susan), Robert (Robyn), Louise (Rossi), Eddie (Sherrie), Rhonda and Wayne (Kerry); 15 grandchildren; as well as many loving great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

The family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers at this time. However, in light of the pandemic all services for Larry will be private

www.delawarefuneral.com
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -