Larry David Price
Middletown - Larry David Price, age 71, of Middletown, DE, passed away suddenly on Saturday, August 31, 2019.
Born in Wilmington on November 12, 1947, he was the son of the late George S. and "Boot's" (Castle) Price. Larry served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Following his service, he made his career in instrumentation for Plumbers & Pipefitters Local #74, retiring in 2009. He took great pride supporting his own and other locals.
Larry was devoted to his family and his beloved dogs Jack and Rose, he enjoyed cooking, fishing with his cousin Jerry Lee, skiing and supporting the Philadelphia Eagles. Active in his community, he volunteered at Bombay Hook, was a Cub Scout leader, a judge and coach for Odyssey of the Mind and a proud supporter of the Middletown High School Theater.
He was preceded in death by his sister Linda Price Cormier and brother-in-law Nathan Cormier. Larry is survived by his wife of 25 years, Teryl (Stapleton) Price and their children Emily Ann Price and Christopher Scott Price; nieces, Kimberly Schneese (Matthew) and Somer Stapleton (Ana Maria Rico Londoño); great nephew, Justin Schneese (Hannah Nitsche); and great niece, Britney Schneese.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 pm until 8 pm on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 275 East Main Street, Middletown, DE. A second visitation will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Friday, September 6, 2019, at Bethesda United Methodist Church, 116 East Main Street, Middletown, DE, where a memorial service will begin at 11 am. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Larry's name may be made to a .
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 4, 2019