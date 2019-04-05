|
|
Larry E. Pearce
Newark - On Tuesday, April 2, 2019, Larry Elmo Pearce, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 55.
Larry is survived by his wife, Cindi; his son, Alex; his mother, Ida; his sister, Donna; and his faithful hound, Olliver. He was preceded in death by his brother, Franklin; his sister, Patti; his father, Frank; and his dogs, Casey, Copper and Rusty..
A viewing will be held at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Pike Creek on Tuesday, April 9 from 2:00-4:00PM, immediately followed by a funeral service. Per his wishes, Larry will be cremated after the service and his interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Larry may be made to Faithful Friends (www.faithfulfrieds.us) or Brandywine Valley SPCA (www.bvspca.org).
To view a complete obituary for Larry, visit
www.dohertyfh.com 302.999.8277
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019