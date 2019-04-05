Services
Larry E. Pearce

Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
Viewing
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
Funeral service
Following Services
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
Larry E. Pearce


1963 - 2019
Larry E. Pearce Obituary
Larry E. Pearce

Newark - On Tuesday, April 2, 2019, Larry Elmo Pearce, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 55.

Larry is survived by his wife, Cindi; his son, Alex; his mother, Ida; his sister, Donna; and his faithful hound, Olliver. He was preceded in death by his brother, Franklin; his sister, Patti; his father, Frank; and his dogs, Casey, Copper and Rusty..

A viewing will be held at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Pike Creek on Tuesday, April 9 from 2:00-4:00PM, immediately followed by a funeral service. Per his wishes, Larry will be cremated after the service and his interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Larry may be made to Faithful Friends (www.faithfulfrieds.us) or Brandywine Valley SPCA (www.bvspca.org).

To view a complete obituary for Larry, visit

www.dohertyfh.com 302.999.8277
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019
