Larry Eugene Brittingham In Memoriam
Larry Eugene Brittingham

01/20/1957 - 10/22/1999

Son of Randolph and Estella Brittingham (BOTH DECEASED).

Larry is survived by three brothers and one sister: Randolph of East Granby, Connecticut, Charles of Wilmington, Delaware, Robert of New Castle, Delaware and Kathleen of N. Wilmington, Delaware.



His Surviving offsprings: Sedonia Canon, Jocelyn Lewis the mother of Larry, Ophaelia and Latasha Lewis. Two sister-in-laws, three nephews, six nieces, four great nieces, and many other relatives and a host of friends.

He will be sadly missed by all.
Published in The News Journal on Jan. 20, 2020
