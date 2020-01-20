|
|
Larry Eugene Brittingham
01/20/1957 - 10/22/1999
Son of Randolph and Estella Brittingham (BOTH DECEASED).
Larry is survived by three brothers and one sister: Randolph of East Granby, Connecticut, Charles of Wilmington, Delaware, Robert of New Castle, Delaware and Kathleen of N. Wilmington, Delaware.
His Surviving offsprings: Sedonia Canon, Jocelyn Lewis the mother of Larry, Ophaelia and Latasha Lewis. Two sister-in-laws, three nephews, six nieces, four great nieces, and many other relatives and a host of friends.
He will be sadly missed by all.
Published in The News Journal on Jan. 20, 2020