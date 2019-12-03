|
Larry Joe McDowell
Townsend - Larry Joe McDowell, age 65, of Townsend, DE, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 1, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Larry's memory to A.I. DuPont Children's Hospital, 1600 Rockland Road, Wilmington, DE 19803.
To view the full obituary and sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019