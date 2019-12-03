Services
Larry Joe McDowell

Larry Joe McDowell

Townsend - Larry Joe McDowell, age 65, of Townsend, DE, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 1, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Larry's memory to A.I. DuPont Children's Hospital, 1600 Rockland Road, Wilmington, DE 19803.

Published in The News Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
