Larry Thomas Rutter, Jr.
Newark - Larry Thomas Rutter, Jr., age 55, of Newark, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 with his loving family by his side.
Born on February 15, 1964 in Wilmington, Larry is the son of Larry T. Rutter, Sr. and the late Pauline E. (Latham) Rutter. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy proudly serving during Operation Desert Storm. For over 27 years, Larry was a postal worker with the U.S. Postal Service. He enjoyed fishing on the White Clay Creek and bowling with his family. Larry especially cherished the time that he spent with his family.
Larry is survived by his son, Larry Thomas Rutter, III; his daughters, Susan Dobson, Danielle Rutter and Brittany Rutter; his grandchildren, Dakota Dobson, Mackenzie Rutter, Savannah Petrella and Noah Rutter; his father, Larry T. Rutter, Sr.; and his brother, Robert A. Rutter and his wife, Dawn. He was predeceased by his mother, Pauline E. Rutter.
A funeral service will be held at 12:30 PM on Monday, May 20 at New Life Church, 201 Hawthorne Dr., Wilmington, DE 19802, where family and friends may visit beginning at 10:30 AM. Interment will be private.
Published in The News Journal from May 17 to May 18, 2019