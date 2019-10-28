Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry V. Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry V. Brown Obituary
Larry V. Brown

Wilm - Age 60, was born May 10, 1959 in Wilm., DE to George N. Brown and E. Kathlene Brown. He went to Heaven on Wed., Oct. 23, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He leaves his daughter, Shanita Brown and a host of other relatives and friends.

His Celebration of Life Service will be 11 am Thur., Oct. 31, 2019 at Cathedral of Fresh Fire, 2300 NE Blvd, Wilm., DE 19802; viewing from 9 am-10:45 am. Burial in Silverbrook Cemetery. www.congofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.