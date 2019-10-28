|
|
Larry V. Brown
Wilm - Age 60, was born May 10, 1959 in Wilm., DE to George N. Brown and E. Kathlene Brown. He went to Heaven on Wed., Oct. 23, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He leaves his daughter, Shanita Brown and a host of other relatives and friends.
His Celebration of Life Service will be 11 am Thur., Oct. 31, 2019 at Cathedral of Fresh Fire, 2300 NE Blvd, Wilm., DE 19802; viewing from 9 am-10:45 am. Burial in Silverbrook Cemetery. www.congofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019