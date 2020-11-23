1/1
Laura Ann Gearhart
Laura Ann Gearhart

Wilmington - Laura Ann Gearhart passed away on November 19th at St. Francis Hospital.

Born in Scranton, PA to Judith Loftus and the late Duane Battenberg, Laura was a daughter, a mother, and a friend to all.

She is survived by her mother, Judith Loftus; daughter, Katrina Manierre and her husband Matt; brother, Craig Friese and his wife Diana; step siblings William Battenberg and Kimberly Stout; aunt, Sharon Beggs; niece, Brittany Moyer; and many other loving family members.

A memorial service will be held on November 28, 2020 at 2pm at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE 19808 where friends may call from 1:30- 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Food Bank of Delaware.

To view an expanded obituary or send condolences, please visit: www.mccreryandharra.com




Published in The News Journal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 478-2204
