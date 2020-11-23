Laura Ann Gearhart
Wilmington - Laura Ann Gearhart passed away on November 19th at St. Francis Hospital.
Born in Scranton, PA to Judith Loftus and the late Duane Battenberg, Laura was a daughter, a mother, and a friend to all.
She is survived by her mother, Judith Loftus; daughter, Katrina Manierre and her husband Matt; brother, Craig Friese and his wife Diana; step siblings William Battenberg and Kimberly Stout; aunt, Sharon Beggs; niece, Brittany Moyer; and many other loving family members.
A memorial service will be held on November 28, 2020 at 2pm at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE 19808 where friends may call from 1:30- 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Food Bank of Delaware.
