Bell Funeral Home - Wilmington
909 Clifford Brown Walk
Wilmington, DE 19801
(302)658-1555
Viewing
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Macedonia Baptist Church
100 Bracken Avenue
Wilmington, DE
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Macedonia Baptist Church
100 Bracken Avenue
Wilmington, DE
Laura B. Dunn


1938 - 2019
Laura B. Dunn Obituary
Laura B. Dunn

Wilmington - Laura B. Dunn age 81 passed away June 25, 2019 in Newark, DE.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband Willie Dunn 3 daughters, 1 son, 5 grandchildren 11 great grandchildren, 1great great grandchild.and other relatives, and friends.

A celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday July 10, 2019 at 11 am. Viewing 9-11 am, Macedonia Baptist Church 100 Bracken Avenue, Wilm., De. Interment, Gracelawn Memorial Cemetery.

Arrangements by Bell Funeral Home

www.bellfh.com
Published in The News Journal from July 8 to July 9, 2019
