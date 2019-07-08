|
Laura B. Dunn
Wilmington - Laura B. Dunn age 81 passed away June 25, 2019 in Newark, DE.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband Willie Dunn 3 daughters, 1 son, 5 grandchildren 11 great grandchildren, 1great great grandchild.and other relatives, and friends.
A celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday July 10, 2019 at 11 am. Viewing 9-11 am, Macedonia Baptist Church 100 Bracken Avenue, Wilm., De. Interment, Gracelawn Memorial Cemetery.
Arrangements by Bell Funeral Home
Published in The News Journal from July 8 to July 9, 2019