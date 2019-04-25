|
Laura Jean Harden
Wilmington - Laura Jean Harden, age 78, passed away surrounded by the love of her family on April 18, 2019. Born March 28, 1941 in Rocky Mount, NC to the late Sarah Louise Garrett and Paul Battle Sr. Laura was predeceased by her husband of 22 years Carl Victor Harden; sister, Geraldine Martin Thomas and brother, Daahoud Sharief. She was raised in Baltimore, MD where she attended Dunbar High School. Laura relocated to Wilmington, DE in 1968 where she and her husband established Muhammad Mosque #35 on 3rd and Tatnall Street. She attended Goldey Beacom College and retired from The Corporation Trust Company in 2000.
Laura is immensely missed by her children, Aminah Decenord (Juan), Narriman King, Fard Harden, Walidah Muhammad and Yasmeen Muhammad; sisters, Yolanda Thompson (Mark) and Delores Mosby (Melvin); brothers, Malik Sharief, Camelious Batts, Paul Battle, James Battle, Randy Battle, Barry Battle and V. Paul Young; aunt, Lula Belle Garrett; uncle, Joseph Garrett; special niece, Marvis Harden; nephew, Rodney Keith Martin; brother-in-law, James Thomas; sister-in-law, Mildred David; seven grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. Good friends, Lillian, Betsy, Sabrina, Shirley, Winifred and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Laura was the loving matriarch of her family and emphasized the importance of devotedness. An avid reader and historian, she enjoyed baking, loved planting flowers, interior decorating, participating in community service, responding to editorials related to African American history and community concerns, meeting new friends at Delaware Park and enjoying a warm breeze on her porch on West 6th Street. She has special nicknames for her grandchildren whom she shared a special bond.
Family and friends are invited to a memorial celebration on Saturday, April 27, 2019, from 11 AM to 3 PM at The Waterfall-Cascade Ballroom 3416 Philadelphia Pike Claymont, DE 19703. Online condolences may be made at The Tri-State Cremation Society of Delaware Valley at :
