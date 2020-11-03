Laura Luvenia Thomas
Laura Luvenia Thomas departed this life peacefully at home on Oct. 25, 2020.
She was married to the late Vernon Thomas. Their loving union was blessed with four children: Carolyn Meadows, Dr. LaVerne Harmon (Malone), Jerome Thomas (Sandra), and Linda Thomas, who preceded her mother in death. She leaves behind many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and one great-great-grandchild.
Laura was a generous, kindhearted, compassionate person who gave from her heart to help many. Her deep faith in God inspired her love of family, humanity, and life. She was a member of the Union Baptist Church in Wilmington, Delaware, and enjoyed activities at the New Castle Senior Center.
A celebration of Laura's life will be held on Sat., Nov. 7, 2020, at the Congo Legacy Center, 501 W. 28th St., Wilmington, Delaware, 19801. Visitation hours are 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., and a service at 1 p.m. (There will be limited capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions).
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Linda Thomas Scholarship Fund, c/o Wilmington University, 320 N. DuPont Highway, New Castle, Delaware, 19720.
To send messages of condolence, please visit www.congofuneralhome.com
.