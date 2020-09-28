1/1
Laura Noelle Winchester
1973 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Laura's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Laura Noelle Winchester

Laura Noelle Winchester (nee Jefferson) passed away peacefully in the early morning hours, under a bright half moon on Friday, September 25th. Laura bravely battled metastatic breast cancer for 15 months.

She was born December 22, 1973 in Wilmington, Delaware. She graduated from Milford High School in 1991 and the University of Delaware in 1995.

Laura was a brilliant, vivacious, bright light to everyone who had the great privilege of knowing her. She loved her family and friends deeply and that love was returned to her in full. Her laughter, beautiful, wide friendly smile and incredible wit were always there no matter what she might be going through. Laura documented her cancer journey bravely and openly with her community on Facebook, and she inspired so many people to live each day to the fullest.

She was a writer of great talent, having honed her skills as an editor at the UD Review and in other publications. She had worked the past 17 years as editor for Nemours, a job she truly loved along with the lifelong friends she made while working there. Laura recently submitted an excerpt of her yet-to-be-published book to the New York Times, which was a lifelong dream.

Laura loved the outdoors and spent most of her childhood summers camping in the family's trusty pop-up and looking for newborn kittens on her grandmother's farm. She, Dwayne, Ben and Ella loved to camp in their RV, with dogs and kayaks in tow.

She was deeply loved and will truly be missed by her adoring husband, Dwayne Winchester, son Benjamin Winchester, daughter Ella Winchester, of Kennett Square, PA, her parents Jules and Bobbie Jefferson of Newark, DE, her sister Amanda Jefferson, brother in-law Fernando Alcayaga and loving niece Isabel Alcayaga of Media, PA, along with aunts, uncles and cousins in Delaware and Florida, enumerable cherished friends from all over, and two hyperactive and lovable Black Labs, Jackson and Kona.

No doubt she is among a fun, loving group of angels, laughing and dancing with them with her long beautiful curly hair bouncing in the breeze.

Rest well in peace and comfort for all eternity, Laura. You richly deserve it.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to Nemours via - http://bit.ly/laurawinchester. Please choose "Cancer Research" as your designation.

Relatives and Friends are invited to her Graveside Service Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 12:15pm in Union Hill Cemetery 424 N. Union St. Kennett Square, PA 19348.

PS - Always the editor, Laura is probably cringing that she was not able to edit this herself.

Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. of West Chester, PA 610-696-1181; www.DellaFH.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Graveside service
12:15 PM
Union Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
410 North Church Street
West Chester, PA 19380
610-696-1181
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved