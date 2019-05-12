|
|
Laura V. F. Pudvan
Wilmington - With extreme sadness we announce the passing of Laura Vaughn Frederick Pudvan, age 86, on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Laura was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William (Bill) Pudvan; sister, Martha Berkheiser; brother, Alexander (Bud) Frederick. She is survived by children W. David Pudvan (Lynn), Teri Paulman (Skip), and Robert Pudvan (Lucy); grandchildren Jared (Rikki), Craig (Tara), Lauren, and Alexis; and sister Mary Sowden.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 14, from 7 to 9 pm at the McCrery Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood HWY. Additional visitations will be held Wednesday, May 15, from 10 to 11 am with services immediately following. She will be laid to rest at Gracelawn Memorial Park following the services.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Christ United Methodist Church, 6 N Clifton Ave, Wilmington, DE 19805
For the full obituary, visit www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from May 12 to May 13, 2019