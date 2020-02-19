|
Laura Yoder
New Castle - Laura Dolores Yoder (Sis), 85, passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at her home in New Castle, Delaware after suffering from vascular dementia for several years. She was born in Muncy, PA to Hester (McCormick) and David E. Frey on Feb. 21, 1934. Laura served in the U.S. Air Force, worked at the State Correctional Institution in Muncy, PA and also in the cafeteria at Muncy High School.
Her husband, John (Jack) Yoder, died Jan. 3, 2020. Laura is also predeceased by her parents, and a stepfather, C. Larue Houseknecht. She is survived by a daughter and her husband, Debra and Stephen Manning, of New Castle, DE and a brother, Donald Frey, of El Paso, TX.
Per her request, there will be no viewing. A brief ceremony will be held at the Delaware Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE on Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Delaware Hospice at delawarehospice.org or mail checks to Delaware Hospice, 16 Polly Drummond Center, 2nd Floor, Newark, DE 19711. For directions or to send an online condolence, visit www.stranofeeley.com
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020