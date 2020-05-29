Lauren Faye Durkee
Wilmington, DE - Lauren Faye Durkee passed away suddenly on Sunday, May 24, 2020.
Born in West Chester, Pennsylvania, March 26, 1980, daughter of Lynn Roberts Fitzgibbon and Joseph Messina, Lauren was a long time resident of Wilmington, Delaware where she resided with her husband, Michael Durkee and their children, Lydia and Colton.
She was employed by Christiana Care as a triple certified x-ray, mammography, and bone density technologist, whose skills were so widely respected that many patients requested her by name.
Her initial degrees were: Associates Degree in photography from Delaware College of Art and Design, and Associates Degree from Del Tech in Radiology. Always wanting to better herself, she then completed her BS and Master's Degrees at Wilmington University with a 3.9 GPA while working full time and caring for her family.
Lauren enjoyed the creative arts, running 5K's, and spending time on the beach with her family.
While beach combing, she loved gathering sea glass and sea shells. She was an awesome baker and mastered the family spritz cookie recipe, which was no easy feat. Lauren's desserts could be found at any and all family and neighborhood gatherings.
Small but mighty, Lauren's caring, sensitivity, loyalty, and sense of humor will be missed by all who knew her.
A Celebration of Lauren's Life will held outdoors on Saturday, June 6, 2020, 11:00 AM, at the home of Mike's brother at 362 Concord Road, Glen Mills, Pennsylvania 19342.
In memory of Lauren Durkee, contributions to the children's college fund would be appreciated. For tax purposes, checks must be made out to Lydia or Colton individually. Checks should be made payable to Merrill Lynch for Benefit of Lydia Durkee and another payable to Merrill Lynch for Benefit of Colton Durkee. The mailing address is as follows: Merrill Lynch, ATTN: Phil Farmer, 2951 Centerville Road, Suite 300, Wilmington, DE 19801
Published in The News Journal from May 29 to May 31, 2020.