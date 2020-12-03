Lauren J. Powers
Greenwich, CT - Lauren J. Powers of Greenwich, Connecticut passed away on December 1st, 2020, surrounded by her loving husband Frederic, son Matthew, and daughter Brooke, following a year-long private battle with pancreatic cancer. Lauren was 53 years old.
Born April 14th, 1967, Lauren was a proud native of Wilmington, Delaware, where her fondest memories included being a competitive horseback rider and attending the Wilmington Friends School. Lauren later went on to earn an undergraduate degree from Vanderbilt University and from the University of Delaware, and a master's degree in English from Lehigh University. Lauren was the ultimate bookworm, and she later moved to New York City to work for various publishing houses.
Lauren and Fred were married for nearly 27 years and raised their children Matthew and Brooke in Scarsdale, New York and Greenwich, Connecticut. She always maintained that her proudest achievement was being a mother to her children.
Lauren will be remembered for her infectious smile, generous heart, and impeccable style. She was also known for her sense of humor, and her gift to deliver brilliant one-liners served as a constant reminder to those around her to never take life too seriously. Her warm and welcoming spirit were well known by everyone in her community, as she made total strangers feel like a friend.
Lauren is predeceased by her mother, Janet Hamilton, and survived by her husband Fred, son Matthew, daughter Brooke, father John Hamilton of Wilmington, Delaware, brother Keith Harvell of Natick Massachusetts, and stepbrothers John Hamilton of Boston, Massachusetts, and David Hamilton of Severna Park, Maryland.
Family and friends of the Powers family are invited to attend her wake from 4p.m. to 7p.m. on Monday, December 7th at Graham Funeral Home, Rye, New York. A Mass of Christian Burial funeral service for Lauren will be held at Church of the Resurrection, in Rye, New York on Tuesday, December 8th at 11:30a.m. and streamed online at https://resrye.org/live-mass
. A celebration of Lauren's life will be held at a future date in the Summer 2021.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Lauren may be made to the Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center Lauren J. Powers Fund in support of Pancreatic Cancer Research online at https://giving.massgeneral.org/donate/
or by check, payable to: MGH Cancer Center Development Office, Attention: Meagan Coons, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, Massachusetts 02114.